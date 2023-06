The "no-sew" blankets are made for the benefit of the Odessa Humane Society.

ODESSA, Texas — Kids at the Ector County Library got a lesson in making blankets Thursday.

Children as young as 8-years-old got to make their own "no sew" blankets all for the benefit of the Odessa Humane Society and the pets waiting to find a home.