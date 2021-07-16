Kids learn basic first aid and stranger danger at Odessa College's Zombie Preparedness Training Camp

Summer campers took part in scavenger hunts, fire department visits and made their own first aid kits during Odessa College's Zombie Preparedness Training Camp

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College hosted their annual Zombie Preparedness Training Summer Camp for kids at the Odessa College Sports Center.

This Summer camp is a way to prepare children for real-life emergencies.

"It’s more of a conversation with them than it is anything else and i think that helps them learn," says Nick Holerook, OCPD Patrol Sergeant.

This year kids like, Scarlett Hughes are learning things like; proper first aid and stranger danger.

“It’s very important especially in the world we live in today. It’s very important to learn safety,” says Hughes.

This is her second time doing this.

"My grandma was talking to me and she said 'Hey I signed you up for these camps' and I thought it was going to be fun and I learned a lot here so far," says Hughes.

Campers have a week filled with scavenger hunts, fire department visits and talks from Odessa College Police learning first hand from the pros themselves.

"I think for the most part they understand that they should go make sure they know where they live, articulate who their mom and dad ate, phone number address. You know the basics as far as don't talk to strangers, don't take things from strangers and run away," says Holerook.

Then on the last day of camp, there's the big zombie walk.