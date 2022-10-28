Kermit woman killed after being hit by semi-truck in Odessa

According to witnesses, the woman was walking in the outside eastbound lanes of the road when the truck came up from behind and tried to avoid hitting her.

ODESSA, Texas — A Kermit woman is dead after Odessa Police say she was struck by a semi-truck.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2400 block of W. I-20 just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 27.

According to witnesses and evidence, a woman was walking in the outside eastbound lanes of the road.

A truck tractor that was traveling east in the outside lane came up behind the woman and attempted to evade the woman.

However, the truck was unable to avoid her. The woman, who was identified as Pilar Moon from Kermit, was pronounced dead at the scene.