ODESSA, Texas — A fatal accident at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning has left one Kermit man dead.

25-year-old Juan Dedios Orona III merged onto I-20 from FM 1936 then drove across the highway and collided with the metal barrier in the median. His truck then began to roll causing him to be ejected from the vehicle, then struck by oncoming traffic.

Orona was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is still ongoing, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.