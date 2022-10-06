Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus

No one was injured in the incident.

KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday.

According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife.

The district thanked those who reported the student and took time to remind the public that school safety is their top priority.