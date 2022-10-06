x
Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus

No one was injured in the incident.
Credit: Kermit ISD

KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday.

According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife.

No one was injured in the incident.

The district thanked those who reported the student and took time to remind the public that school safety is their top priority.

This is all the information we have on the situation. We will update this story if more details are released.

