KERMIT, Texas — A threatening Snapchat post is circulating on social media about a school shooting toward Kermit.

The Snapchat post says, "I'm so tired of the people here in Kermit. I'm going to take care of it all and get rid of the people I don't like. I'm shooting Kermit schools and I'll get my way."

Kermit ISD Superintendent Joe Lopez issued a statement that reads in part:

"We received information today from a parent that a Snapchat message was posted threatening a school shooting. We have notified local authorities and are investigating the Snapchat posting. Additional administrators and central office staff will be at our campuses. Please know that we take these situations very seriously, and we work to keep all students safe."

There's no word on where the original post came from. Classes will continue as usual.