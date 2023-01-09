Kermit ISD athletic director, head football coach resigns

The district said Nate Gensler is resigning to pursue other career opportunities.

KERMIT, Texas — Nate Gensler, athletic director for Kermit ISD and head coach of their high school football team, resigned from those positions Monday, according to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Joe Lopez.

Lopez said the decision was made so Gensler could pursue other career opportunities.

The district thanked Gensler for his time and thanked the community for their patience while his positions are filled.