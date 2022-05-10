x
Kermit boy finds perfect match in new puppy at Odessa Animal Shelter

The new puppy joins other family pet Maverick who was also adopted from the shelter.
Credit: Odessa Animal Shelter

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter shared a wholesome story on its Facebook page Monday.

An 11-year-old boy from Kermit recently lost the dog he had grown up with after they crossed the rainbow bridge.

His parents decided to take him to the Odessa Animal Shelter, where he found the perfect match in an adorable puppy.

The shelter says little Will named his new puppy Bluey.

Bluey seems to be in good company with Maverick, the family's other dog, which was also adopted from the Odessa Animal Shelter.

Odessa Animal Shelter - Perfect Match Little Will Wingard from Kermit recently lost his best friend from early...

Posted by Odessa Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

