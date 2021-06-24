Kent Kwik, Michael Dutchover team up for hiring event

The company will be holding interviews and hiring on the spot at the event.

MIDLAND, Texas — Kent Kwik will be holding a special hiring event on June 25-26.

They are teaming up with Midland boxing professional Michael Dutchover for the event, and they plan on interviewing and hiring people on the spot.

Interested parties can visit 2408 N. Big Spring Street in Midland from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday or 4203 N. Grandview Avenue in Odessa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Dutchover will be in attendance at the Friday event from 12 to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet and to sign autographs.

The Kent Companies say they have full and part time positions available and while hire people as young as 16 years old.

Applicants should bring two forms of ID with them to the event.