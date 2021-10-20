Mascots win free year of gas in Kent Kwik mascot competition

The Odessa High mascot's video got the most responses on the company's Facebook page.

MIDLAND, Texas — Mascots in Midland and Odessa won big Wednesday.

Midland, Permian and Odessa High Schools all competed in Kent Kwik's mascot challenge for the chance to win free gas for a year.

Each school's mascot posted a video on Facebook promoting the gas station. The video with the most responses was Odessa High, while Midland won for being the most creative and Permian won for "Most On-Brand".

Kent Kwik will present a check to each mascot in the coming weeks.

To see all the submissions, you can visit the Kent Kwik Facebook page.