MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been wanting to pick up some new accessories and want to support a good cause, Kendra Scott is having a special event on July 16.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 20% of all purchases at the Kendra Scott store in Midland will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Featured on this day will be champagne and hors d'oeuvres as well.

For more information on the event you can check out the Facebook page. To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association you can visit its website.