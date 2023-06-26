Ken Olson named new Director of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has announced the hiring of Ken Olson as the new Director of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion.

Before this position, Olson's most recent local position was as the Managing Director for the Midland Community Theatre. Olson began his educational journey at the University of Minnesota Duluth where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre with a specialization in Technical Design and Stage Management.