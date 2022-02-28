Legacy High School's FFA chapter keeps the tradition alive

"Well my dad and uncle were FFA officers," said FFA Treasurer, Landon Mitchell. "My dad was President three years in a row...I wanted to follow in his footsteps."

MIDLAND, Texas — On a normal school day, these Legacy High students would be at their desk doing work. However on Fridays, that's not the case.

"I think this puts everything we talk about in the classroom into perspective." said Katt Irvine, Midland FFA Advisor. "I can go on and preach to you all day about how cool these animals are or how unique they are but they're not going to understand until we get something in front of them."

Students in Katt Irvine's Agriculture class or FFA Chapter get a warm visit from a different animal every Friday for Farm Animal Friday. The animals are brought in by students or members in the community.

"It kind of teaches those kids responsibility," Irvine said. "A lot of people think in FFA, the animal is the project but it’s really the kid," she says.

Irvine who is a 2014 Midland Legacy Alum, said FFA changed her life when she was a student here.

"I graduated from here and I grew up in a cul de sac and I came home and said 'Mom can I show goats?'," Irving said. "Seriously this is my passion and here I am teaching AG years later."

Now she's seeing that same change and growth in her current students, like Junior, Landon Mitchell. "Well my dad and uncle were FFA officers," Mitchell said. "My dad was President three years in a row and so was my uncle,"

Mitchell who serves as the club's Treasurer is proud to continue on his family's legacy. "I wanted to follow in his footsteps in AG and trying be just like him," Mitchell said.

In the couple of years he's been in the club, he's been able to further his love for the animals he shows.