ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful is working to help those in need with something simple-free lawn care.

Volunteers are making a difference one lawn at a time for disable people, the elderly, veterans and widows or widowers.

The We Care, We Help program allows people in those categories to register for free lawn care services.

The program comes courtesy of Odessa Lions, Atmos Energy and Professionals of Odessa Lions Club.

If you fit one or more of the qualifications and would like to apply for lawn help you can fill out the application on the Keep Odessa Beautiful website.

