Keep Odessa Beautiful seeks entries for annual Recycle Fashion Show

Entrants from around the Permian Basin are encouraged to submit their designs.

ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful has opened registration for its sixth annual Recycle Fashion Show.

The event allows local designers to show off wearable art pieces featuring reused or recycled pieces.

Designers age 8 to 17 will count as one category, while those 18 or older will be counted as a separate category.

Anyone from the Permian Basin is encouraged to apply, not just Odessa citizens.

A committee will select the top 30 designs from each category and those designs will be allowed to participate in the fashion show.

Entrants will be judged on their use of recycled or reused/repurposed items as well as execution.

Designs must feature a minimum of 50% recycled or repurposed items.

When applying, those interested will need to submit their information as well as their models. The deadline for the application is October 5.

After applying, designers will be informed whether or not they will be part of the show.

If accepted, designers must submit a portfolio including a sketch of their design, a 30 second video of the modeling design and two pictures, one each of the front and back of the piece.

The deadline for the portfolio submission is October 16.

While the date for the fashion show has not been set yet, the non-profit emphasizes its highest priority is participants' safety and will be taking necessary precautions amid COVID-19.

Additionally, NewsWest 9's Tatum Guinn will be emceeing the event.

For more information on this event you can visit the Keep Odessa Beautiful website or email Jvillegas009@gmail.com.