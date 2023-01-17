Keep Odessa Beautiful hosting repurpose challenge

Until March 31, you can find a way to repurpose items in your life and submit them for a chance to win a prize.

ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful will be holding a repurpose challenge from January to March.

The challenge will include the five Rs: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle.

Until March 31, you can find a way to repurpose items in your life and submit them for a chance to win a prize.

Prizes include a $100 Visa gift card, four VIP tickets to Cinergy Theaters and dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse and two VIP tickets to Cinergy Theater and a pizza package.

To submit your entry, you can fill out the form by clicking or tapping here.