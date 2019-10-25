ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful will be holding the 5th Annual Recycle Fashion Show on October 25.

The event will run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Tickets are $85, or $45 for the parents of student participants.

Designers and models as young as eight years old will be designing an outfit made with material that would otherwise be thrown away. Materials will include burlap, old toys, books and more.

Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway is the event's featured guest judge.

NewsWest 9's Tatum Guinn will be emceeing the event.

To buy tickets you can make checks payable to:

Keep Odessa Beautiful

119 W. 4th Street Suite 203

Odessa, TX 79761

or use the Keep Odessa Beautiful PayPal.

