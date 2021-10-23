Keep Odessa Beautiful holding Recycle Contest

Anyone is welcome to submit Halloween decorations and costumes made from recycled materials to compete and win a prize.

ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful is holding a special Recycle Contest for Halloween.

Anyone is welcome to submit Halloween decorations and costumes made from recycled materials to compete and win a prize.

At least 50% of submitted pieces must be made from recyclable materials.

First prize in both categories will win a prize valued at $100.

To enter, all you have to do is submit a photo and description of your costume or display along with your information.

The deadline to submit is October 30, and a winner will be selected on November 1 at 11 a.m.