ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful will be giving away trees to Odessa citizens.

The giveaway is made possible by the Apache Tree Grant and the trees will be given away to Odessa citizens who preregistered for the event.

KOB hopes the trees will be a way to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The trees will be given away at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on Thursday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

To help ensure proper social distancing, citizens picking up their tree will need to check in at the gate and stay in their vehicle while KOB staff loads the tree into the vehicle.

The trees being given away will include lacebark elms, desert willows and Texas redbuds.

If you didn't preregister for the tree giveaway, Keep Odessa Beautiful says they will be giving away more trees in the future. You can keep an eye on its Facebook page for more opportunities.

