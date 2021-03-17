Keep Midland Beautiful will host 'Spring Tree Planting: After the Winter Storm'

The event will be held on March 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Scarborough Lineberry House.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be holding a event on March 20 to provide all the information you need after the recent winter storm.

The event is called 'Spring Tree Planting: After the Winter Storm' and it will be held at Scarborough Lineberry House from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend and you will have a chance to win a tree to bring home. Saturday is the first day of spring making it a great time to have this important information meeting according to Keep Midland Beautiful.

A tree will be planted on Saturday at the Scarborough Lineberry House because of an apache tree grant that will supply the trees that are given away.