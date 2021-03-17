Keep Midland Beautiful will host 'Spring Tree Planting: After the Winter Storm'

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be holding a event on March 20 to provide all the information you need after the recent winter storm.
The event is called 'Spring Tree Planting: After the Winter Storm' and it will be held at Scarborough Lineberry House from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Residents are encouraged to attend and you will have a chance to win a tree to bring home. Saturday is the first day of spring making it a great time to have this important information meeting according to Keep Midland Beautiful.
A tree will be planted on Saturday at the Scarborough Lineberry House because of an apache tree grant that will supply the trees that are given away.
If you have any questions about the event, you can contact Keep Midland Beautiful at 432-688-7745 or 432-693-6854.