Keep Midland Beautiful unveils new statue

MIDLAND, Texas — A new statue has been unveiled in the Tall City.

The statue is of a little girl holding some balloons while trying to keep them from blowing away in these strong West Texas winds. The statue can be seen at the intersection of Midkiff and Front Street.

It is a project of Keep Midland Beautiful, and it was created entirely with recycled materials. There are some finishing touches on the sculpture that still needs to be done and there will be an official ceremony for the statue in the next couple of weeks.