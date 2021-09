This fundraiser allows homeowners, Master Gardeners and and visitors to mingle and share knowledge and design inspiration.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is holding its 25th Annual Trio of Gardens.

The event will be held on September 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.