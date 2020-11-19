Keep Midland Beautiful partners with Diamondback Energy to plant new trees at Lancaster Park

These groups along with the City of Midland planted 25 trees on November 19.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful, Diamondback Energy and the City of Midland teamed up on the morning of November 19 to plant new trees at Lancaster Park.

The group planted drought tolerant trees that are able to grow well due to the climate of Midland.

Diamondback Energy was a big contributor according to the press release from Keep Midland Beautiful. The group provided the funding to make this possible and also had their employees help out to plant the trees.

City of Midland employees were also a massive help by auguring the holes, laying the irrigation and staking and mulching the trees for every planting held.

KMB TreeKeepers were also involved in the event. According to the press release, they brought knowledge to the people about these trees being planted.