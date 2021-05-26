Keep Midland Beautiful to start back up its Community Work Program

The program takes low-risk inmates from Midland County Jail to help clean the streets.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep midland Beautiful will start back up its Community Work Program to help clean the streets of Midland.

The organization will be receiving help from Midland County Inmates, that are considered low-risk.

The program was around before, but stopped due to the death of Sheriff Gary Painter and the Pandemic.

"They're going to be out a couple of times a week," said Executive Director of KMB Doreen Womack. "We know with this consistent cleaning that we've had with this very successful program in the past, that we're going to see a difference on our roadways, highways and byways."