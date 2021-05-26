Keep Midland Beautiful to start back up its Community Work Program

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep midland Beautiful will start back up its Community Work Program to help clean the streets of Midland.
The organization will be receiving help from Midland County Inmates, that are considered low-risk.
The program was around before, but stopped due to the death of Sheriff Gary Painter and the Pandemic.
"They're going to be out a couple of times a week," said Executive Director of KMB Doreen Womack. "We know with this consistent cleaning that we've had with this very successful program in the past, that we're going to see a difference on our roadways, highways and byways."
The program will be paid for through the litter fee on your utility bill.