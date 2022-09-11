Keep Midland Beautiful holding annual Texas Recycles Day

The event will allow citizens to drop off old electronics, appliances, aluminum, documents and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting its annual Texas Recycles Day.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Midland College Chaparral Center.

Citizens can recycle a variety of items for free, which keeps electronics out of landfills and chemicals from leaching into the groundwater.

Among items accepted will be electronics like televisions, computers, phones and stereos. There is a limit of six per vehicle.

You can also drop off tires. There will be a limit of four per vehicle and they must be tires only, no rims or wheels.

KMB will also take plastics, paper items and aluminum cans.

Citizens can also bring up to three standard size boxes of personal documents to be shredded.

Goodwill will also be on hand to take other gently used items.