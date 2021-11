People can drop off electronics, appliances, tires and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be holding Texas Recycles Day on November 13.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can drop by the Midland College Chap Center parking lot.

KMB will be taking electronics, appliances and tires as well as up to three boxes of personal paperwork to shred.

Each vehicle is limited to a maximum of six electronics, four tires and two appliances.

