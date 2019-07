MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful unveiled the newly refurbished Volunteer Park on July 17.

Many Midlanders saw the park as an underused and underappreciated area, so KMB worked to provide the park with a makeover.

The park is now home to a "Welcome to Midland" mural, representing what makes up Midland. Each letter holds iconic images of the city including the Bush family, oil rigs and the Yucca Theatre.

Volunteer Park is located at 900 N. Big Spring Street.