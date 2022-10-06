Keep Midland Beautiful encourages community members to join Fall Sweep cleanup

Groups can sign up to participate any time before Nov. 20.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding the public about their annual Fall Sweep community cleanup.

The two planned supply pickup days have passed, but those who sign up will be given supplies.

While cleanups can take place in any public area, KMB recommends parks, schools, main streets or downtown, watershed areas and roadways. If you would like suggestions, the organization can also recommend spots in need.

The event is focused on getting people out in the community to help the city maintain its beauty.

“You know, I would love to have everyone come out and help us out here,” KMB board member Tora Wilbanks said. “Let's keep our city beautiful, cleaned up and nice and pretty.”

There will also be a celebration picnic for all participating groups on Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Washington Park.