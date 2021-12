Attendees will be making upcycled ornaments using materials such as toilet paper rolls.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting a special event to show people how to make their own ornaments out of different materials.

The event has two opportunities to participate. They will begin at 3:30 p.m. on December 15 and 16 at the Centennial Library.

Attendees will be able to make adorable Christmas tree ornaments out of things like toilet paper rolls.

For more information on Keep Midland Beautiful, including to see more upcoming events, you can click or tap here.