Keep Midland Beautiful holding annual awards ceremony

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online, over the phone and at the event.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be holding its annual awards ceremony on June 22.

The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center.

Honorees will include Fasken Oil and Ranch, Christine and Kevin Foreman and Diana Culp Martin, CPNP.

Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be available as well.

NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event.