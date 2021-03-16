Keep Midland Beautiful and Diamondback Energy to plant trees at Sidwell Park on St. Patrick's Day

The City of Midland will also participate in the "planting of the green" event.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful has teamed up with Diamondback Energy and the City of Midland for the "planting of the green" event on March 17.

The group will plant 35 trees at Sidwell Park in the morning around 9:00 a.m. They will plant various different types of drought tolerant trees.

KMB TreeKeepers and employees from Diamondback Energy will be planting the trees with the help of the City of Midland employees to setup everything else in order for the trees to grow.