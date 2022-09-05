Keep Midland Beautiful hosts 26th Annual Trio of Gardens

The event will feature three of the city's most beautiful gardens, tips from Master Gardeners and the chance to win a $500 gift certificate to Alldredge Gardens.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting the 26th Annual Trio of Gardens event on Sept. 11.

During the event, people will have the opportunity to view three of the city's most beautiful gardens. They can also learn gardening and landscaping tricks from Master Gardeners.

The tour will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of.

Addresses for Trio of Gardens this year are 4806 Rustic Trail, 13 Saddle Club, and the Southwest Corner of Cimarron and Racquet Club Drive.

All attendees will also be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate to Alldredge Gardens.

Proceeds from the event will help fund KMB's programs like the annual cleanup or the Texas Recycles Day Collection Site.