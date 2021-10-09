Keep Historic Fort Stockton Beautiful holds annual trash off

The event is their community's contribution to the "Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off" event.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Keep Historic Fort Stockton Beautiful held their annual trash off Saturday at James Rooney Memorial Park.

The event is Fort Stockon’s contribution to the "Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off" event, the single largest one-day clean up event in the state, according to KHFSB.

Further, the Don’t Mess with Texas event serves as the state’s part in the "Great American Cleanup," the nation’s largest community improvement program.

Volunteers from all walks of life took part in the event. A volunteer lunch and prizes were available.