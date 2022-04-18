Keep Big Spring Beautiful invites public to help with trash cleanup

Volunteers can pick up trash containers in the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum parking lot.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Keep Big Spring Beautiful is inviting the community to participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off by helping them clean up on April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off is Texas’ contribution to the nation’s largest community improvement program, called the Great American Cleanup, according to Keep Texas Beautiful. The improvement program is held every year from March through May.

Those interested in KBSB’s cleanup can pick up trash containers at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on the morning of the event.