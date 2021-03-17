Gov. Greg Abbott visits Dallas as convention center begins housing migrant teens

Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to host a news conference at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Dallas as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will open its doors Wednesday to unaccompanied immigrant minors from the border.

The first 200 minors will arrive Wednesday. Up to 3,000 total will be brought to Dallas with around 2,300 of them being teenage boys between 15 to 17 years old.

Federal officials said there has been a huge surge of people crossing the border this year and the U.S. government is quickly running out of space to hold them.

The convention center has been leased for 75 days and the goal of the facility is rapid reunification with their families.

Abbott is scheduled to host a news conference at 12 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the overflow shelters in Texas. He will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw and Child Sex Trafficking Team Director Andrea Sparks.

Volunteers began arriving at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Tuesday. The Red Cross and Catholic Charities of Dallas have been asked to help.

“I can only imagine how terrified some of these teenagers might be,” Jeremy Bermender, Dallas Catholic Charities.

The children who will be housed in Dallas arrived at the border without their parents, many of them trying to escape extreme poverty and violence in their countries in Central America. Immigration advocates say many of them left after their families were threatened.

"There are the gangs, the drug cartels and so when these families, get threatened with their lives, if you're parent, you're going to get them out of the country,” said Rene Martinez, LULAC Dallas President.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a statement Wednesday ahead of the governor's news conference, saying in part "now is not the time to politicize the plight of these children."

"The transfer to a temporary facility at the convention center will provide opportunities for exercise and socialization for children who have already faced incredible trauma. These children are made in the image of God, very similar to my 15-year-old daughter and your relatives of that age.

"North Texas is a place of compassion, and I expect that will hold true for these children in their brief time here. People should not be afraid of the children. They are held in the federal facility without interaction with persons outside the facility."

A similar overflow facility in Midland will house up to 700 immigrants. HHS said the children will stay there while they try to find family sponsors where they can stay while going through the immigration process.

The Biden administration rolled back the most strict of the Trump administration’s immigration orders and the surge seemed to see a noticeable uptick once Biden took office in January. However, border control data also shows the increase began around April of 2020 and hasn’t yet hit the peak of May of 2019, although it's on pace to eclipse that mark.