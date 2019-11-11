In the coming months, Ector County Independent School District is expected to add an additional officer and police dog trained specifically for the detection of weapons and explosives.

ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins says the expansion will "enhance safety and security" in the district. Currently, no agency in this area have a canine specifically trained to finding weapons.

Through its keen nose, the police dog will have the unique ability and certifications to detect guns, bullets, and explosives.

RELATED: ECISD finishing controlled access door installations

The District plans to have this new unit ready before the end of the school year, but it will take some time.

First, an officer must be hired, a dog purchased and trained, and then both will need to fully certified as a law enforcement team.

Once the team is certified, they will be utilized daily on campuses to aid in the detection of those items, thus enhancing the safety of our schools.

We feel this is a very positive step in our commitment to creating safe learning environments for our students and our staff.

Our Chief of Police, Todd Hiner, will be available between 1:00-2:00 p.m. today at the ECISD police department at 1312 N. Lee, if you would like an interview with him.

RELATED: Trump impeachment TV: Inquiry goes live this week