Jury trials in Midland County suspended until Nov. 29

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Jury trials are being temporarily suspended in Midland.
Effective November 10, the district and county courts of law of Midland County are suspending trials until November 29.
In a press release issued by Midland County there is no word on the exact reason for the suspension, though jury trials have been regularly suspended due to COVID-19.
The suspension comes just days after the trial of David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing Officer Nathan Heidelberg, was pushed back to November 30 due to COVID-19.