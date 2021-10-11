Jury trials in Midland County suspended until Nov. 29

In a press release issued by Midland County there is no word on the exact reason for the suspension, though jury trials have been regularly suspended due to COVID.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Jury trials are being temporarily suspended in Midland.

Effective November 10, the district and county courts of law of Midland County are suspending trials until November 29.

In a press release issued by Midland County there is no word on the exact reason for the suspension, though jury trials have been regularly suspended due to COVID-19.