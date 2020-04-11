Midland County Jury trials cancelled for the remainder of 2020

Midland County Judiciary expects jury trials to start up in early 2021.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Judiciary has postponed all jury trials in 2020. According to a press release, the decision comes after a review of the current state of COVID-19 in Midland county.

The Judiciary is most concerned about its citizens safety and welfare at this moment. In the meantime, all trial proceedings will be dealt with through the Midland County Judiciary Second Emergency Order the press release says.

The city of Midland hopes to resume all jury trials in the beginning of 2021.

On top of the cancellations of jury trials, Midland County will send out summons to districts courts 142, 238, 385, and 441.