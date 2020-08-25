Junior League of Odessa cancels Merry Marketplace over COVID-19 concerns

Becca Myers, Merry Marketplace Chairman, says they're already looking forward to Merry Marketplace 2021, which will be held November 4-7

ODESSA, Texas — The Junior League of Odessa announced Tuesday that they must sadly cancel this year's Merry Marketplace.

The cancellation is the latest in a string of events in the Permian Basin to be called off due to COVID-19.

“It was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for the committee and the board to vote to cancel Merry Marketplace, but the health and safety of our community remains at the forefront of our decision," said Merry Marketplace Chairman Becca Myers.

Merry Marketplace has been the Odessa League's largest fundraiser for the past 38 years, so the decision to cancel was not made easily.