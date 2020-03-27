MIDLAND, Texas — The Junior League of Midland will be hosting three blood drives in an effort to help out hospitals.

Hospitals across the nation are in need of blood and the Red Cross has been urging those healthy enough to donate do so in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first blood drive ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27. The next two will run the same time on March 31 and April 18.

All of the drives will take place at the Midland YMCA.

To sign up you can call 432-682-2551 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

