MIDLAND, Texas — When COVID-19 hit, everything was tossed to the wind, but mentors from the Junior League of Midland want to provide some encouragement to their girls and remind them they are still there to help.

So they are handing out relief in the form of I.M.P.A.C.T. bags this week.

I.M.P.A.C.T. is a program created by the Junior League in 2017 in partnership with Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin, providing counseling on topics like cyber etiquette, stress management, and safe dating to at risk Midland and Lee Freshman girls.

"We really wanted to create something to reach out a little bit more than just texting or phone calls," Mona Keller, I.M.P.A.C.T. Assistant Chair said.

These bags are filled with the essentials, like feminine hygiene products, but also a few treats like sidewalk chalk and granola bars.

"There’s a lot of young girls out there that may not have access to those products at this time," Keller said.

While times are tough, these mentors are showing what it means to still be there for each other.

"I think that a lot of these girls were already dealing with so many relatable teenage things at the time," Keller said.

And as we all know, good things come in small packages.

________________________________________________________________

These bags will be available for pickup at these locations:

Lee Freshman High School (May 18 - May 22, 2020)

Midland Freshman High School (May 18 - May 22, 2020)

MISD’s summer meal service sites beginning May 26, 2020 (while supplies last)

Junior League of Midland office building on 902 W. Dengar (between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

