Junior League of Odessa holds 38th annual Merry Marketplace

Enjoy special events and holiday shopping from dozens of vendors at this event.

ODESSA, Texas — The Junior League of Odessa is back with Merry Marketplace after cancelling last year's event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 38th annual event will run from November 4-7 at the Ector County Coliseum.

November 4 will be a special premiere shopping party private event, and there will be a Ladies' Champagne Brunch on November 5. Tickets for these are no longer available.

Santa will be at Coliseum Barn G for breakfast and photos on November 6. Tickets are $3 for age two and up and $2 for younger children.

Tickets for the marketplace are $10 per person and $10 for strollers and carts each day for Friday through Sunday.

Funds raised will help support the Junior League and its mission to strengthen communities, promote volunteerism and promote and encourage women.

Masks are encouraged at this event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can click or tap here. Tickets can also be bought at the Coliseum ticket office on the day of the event.