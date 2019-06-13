The 2019 Juneteenth Celebration in Midland is kicking off today (Thursday) and will run through Sunday. Throughout the celebration there will be live music, a pageant, a parade, worship services and more.

The pageant will be held at the Carver Center while the rest will be at Washington Park.

Thursday's activities will kick things off with music, line dance, and an introduction to Mr and Miss Juneteenth Pagent Contest.

Friday's activities run 5 to 10 p.m. and will include the pageant reception and Pagent.

Saturday's events start at 8 p.m. with plenty of live music scheduled.

Sunday's worship service starts at 6 p.m.