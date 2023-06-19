Juneteenth brunch held at Bush Convention Center

'Sister to Sister' held their third annual Juneteenth brunch.

MIDLAND, Texas — To help celebrate Juneteenth, non-profit 'Sister to Sister' held a special brunch at the Bush Convention Center for the whole community.

“So Sister to Sister with the purpose of uplifting youth and women of color and so we have our primary program centered around Juneteenth weekend. So this is our third year hosting the Juneteenth Brunch and Day Party, so that’s what you are here for today. So there’s a lot of people from the community and also who have travelled near and far to be with us today.” said Taneekwa Hurdle, founder of Sister to Sister.

Despite no longer living in Midland, Hurdle never forgot where she came from and to this day still gives back to the community she once called home.

One of the fondest memories she has of the city is of course the Juneteenth celebrations.

“So my sister and I no longer reside in Midland but Juneteenth was something that we would look forward to every single year. So even though we no longer live in the area we want to make sure that we’re giving back to the community and presenting and creating programs and opportunities and activities that the city can look forward to and be proud of.” Hurdle continued.