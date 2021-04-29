Judge grants a 30-day continuance in Cudd and Rosa case

The next status hearing will be on May 27 at 2:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The U.S. District Court-District of Columbia granted a motion for a 30-day continuance in the USA v. Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa case.

Cudd's Lawyer believed the 30-day continuance was a good idea due to the fact that there was an insufficient amount of discovery yet for the case.

The discovery for the case will be available in the next two weeks according to the government's attorney.

The next status hearing will be on May 27 at 2:00 p.m.