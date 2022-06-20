Judge denies petition to remove Midland County District Attorney

Petitions for removal create a distraction not only for me but those in the district attorney's office as well. I appreciate the time and consideration the court took in ruling on this matter and the well-reasoned decision. It is gratifying to have this matter concluded so we can continue to work on behalf of the citizens of Midland County.

Earlier today, Judge Kelly Moore denied a Motion for Issuance of Citation, effectively dismissing the Petition to Remove Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf. We believe Ms. Nodolf violated the law in outrageous ways. We backed our beliefs with sworn statements made on the record and with pictures showing Ms. Nodolf in the act of breaking the law. This was all set out in the Petition for Removal. The petition for removal procedure is designed to protect citizens by exposing government officials who are not doing their jobs and who are abusing their offices. By refusing to issue the citation in this case, the judge has cut short the process designed to inform and protect Midland County citizens. He did so in a one-page order offering no explanation for his ruling. The facts supporting the petition were never disputed. The law supporting the petition is crystal clear. At the end of the day, however, we can only present the facts and the law as it relates to those facts. What a judge does with those facts and law is outside of our control. Our hope now is that the people of Midland County can see for themselves and be their own judge as to whether they want such a district attorney to continue acting in their name.