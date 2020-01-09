Congressional candidate holds meet and greet in Midland

Hogg will be going head-to-head with Pflueger in November.

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressional Candidate Jon Mark Hogg held a meet and greet on September 1.

Hogg, a candidate for the 11th district, met with the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and community members at Gerardo's Casito.

"There's a lot with the oil and gas sector that we really need to be focusing on," said Hogg.

"First off is to get past this idea that you can't promote alternative energies and oil and gas at the same time. Particually natural gas is the cleanest burning fuel we have that needs to be promoted," Hogg stated.

Both Hogg and August Pflueger will be going head to head for the seat in November.

For more information on Hogg's campaign you can visit his website.

The deadline to register for the November 3 election is October 5.