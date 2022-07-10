Johhny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

Johnny's Barbecue's location will become the brick-and-mortar restaurant for Pachucos.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners.

“Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see their dreams and the passion... And sometimes it's good to let somebody else begin their own legacy and we were happy to be a part of that,” said Tami Gillean, co-owner of Johnny's Barbecue.

Ruben and Idalia Carrasco bought the property from Roy and Tami Gillean in order to transition their business Pachucos from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“Well, the Gilleans they’ve been incredible in working with us and believing in us. We really needed that help and, you know, coming from such small beginnings they’ve been exceptional in helping us get here. We’ve been working on this for over a year, so it’s been a very crucial part of this process. Their understanding and willingness to work with us.” said Ruben Carrasco, co-owner of Pachucos.