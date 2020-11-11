JL Stevens, WWII veteran, Big Spring resident shares what it means to serve your country

BIG SPRING, Texas — "I was honored. I was honored to serve," JL Stevens said.



Stevens is a WWII veteran.



He took part in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day and fought in the invasion of Okinawa, where he would later witness the signing of the armistice in Tokyo Bay.



Today, he lives in Big Spring with his dog, Katie.



JL said he joined the Navy at 17 because of one person.



"I love my brother and I wanted to follow in his footsteps," Stevens said.



Stevens tells us he learned to be a man early on.



"I also learned that you had to depend on the people around you. You weren't alone," Stevens said.



According to JL, the biggest piece of service is selflessness.



You don't go it alone in life and you tackle the hardest tasks for the ones you love.



"I have 2 daughters, I have 6 great-grandchildren, I have 12 great-great-grandchildren. That's my concern," Stevens said.