Jessica Harkins and Michelle Cochrane named 2024 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year for Region 18

Harkins is an elementary teacher with Terrell County ISD, while Cochrane is a secondary teacher with Big Spring ISD.

Jessica Harkins and Michelle Cochrane have been named 2024 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year for Region 18.

Harkins is an elementary school teacher with Terell County ISD. She has been with the district for 15 years. She is also the Elementary UIL Coordinator for her district.

“Everything I do in the classroom is centered around the idea and belief that students must be reading when they leave Kindergarten,” Harkin said.