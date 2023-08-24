Jessica Harkins and Michelle Cochrane named 2024 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year for Region 18

Jessica Harkins and Michelle Cochrane have been named 2024 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year for Region 18.
Harkins is an elementary school teacher with Terell County ISD. She has been with the district for 15 years. She is also the Elementary UIL Coordinator for her district.
“Everything I do in the classroom is centered around the idea and belief that students must be reading when they leave Kindergarten,” Harkin said.
Cochrane has been with Big Spring ISD for 2020 as a secondary teacher with the district. Before Big Spring ISD, she taught for 14 years in Magnolia and College Station. Cochrane has been named Teacher of the Year three times previously along with receiving Secondary Teacher of the Year within her district last year.